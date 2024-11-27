Lebanese Army Completes Deployment In Southern Lebanon As Displaced People Await Return To Their Homes

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Beirut: Following months of ongoing Israeli offensive in Lebanon, which led to thousands of casualties and affected vast areas in Lebanon, the ceasefire agreement between Lebanon and Israel came into effect on Wednesday.

However, hope remains pinned on the full implementation of UN Security Council 1701 and the guaranteed withdrawal of Israeli forces from southern Lebanon, allowing for the return of displaced people and reconstruction of devastated areas.

With the ceasefire coming into effect, the Lebanese command announced the completion of its deployment in the southern part of the country, in direct coordination with UNIFIL under the UN Resolution 1701. Nonetheless, the Lebanese army urged the Lebanese people to patiently delay their return to villages and towns located in the front-line areas that had witnessed Israeli incursions, awaiting their complete withdrawal, as per the ceasefire agreement.

Although the Lebanese people are facing formidable humanitarian and social challenges, the ceasefire represents a glimmer of hope in putting an end to this violence, eventually restoring normal life, and rebuilding what was destroyed by the Israeli offensive to ensure a more secure and stable future. The Israeli onslaught not only devastated critical infrastructure but also inflicted dehumanizing trauma.

Lebanese caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati emphasized, on Wednesday, that his government is committed to implementing UN Resolution 1701, particularly with regard to the deployment of the Lebanese army in the southern Litani. He called on Israel to uphold the ceasefire and withdraw from the occupied Lebanese territories, urging the Lebanese people to unite in the face of the challenges in the aftermath of this aggression.

Lebanon's parliament speaker, Nabih Berri, emphasized that this moment is a test for all Lebanese people to save their homeland and protect its constitutional institutions. He affirmed that Lebanon has just closed the chapter on one of the most difficult moments that threatened both its people and their history.

For his part, Caretaker Minister of Public Works and Transport, Ali Hamie, confirmed to Qatar News Agency (QNA) his government's commitment to implementing the UN resolution 1701 and deploying the army in the southern areas, underlining that the ceasefire deal is significant.

He pointed out that his government is also committed to securing the army's needs for deployment to the south, emphasizing that there is no issue with deploying any number of military personnel in the implementation of the aforementioned resolution.

The figures left in the aftermath of the Israeli offensive in Lebanon highlight the scale of the tragedy endured by the populace, as there has been a high intensity of the Israeli onslaught at the beginning of October, which led to 3,823 fatalities and 15,000 injuries, including critical cases, with thousands of residential structures and commercial buildings being destroyed.

According to the agreement, the implementation will be monitored by an existing tripartite mechanism between UNIFIL, the Lebanese Army, and the Israeli Army. The mechanism will be expanded to include the United States and France, with Washington taking the lead in overseeing this group. Additionally, any potential violations will be reported, and France and the United States will jointly determine whether a violation has occurred. (QNA)