King Sends Letter To Committee On Palestinians' Inalienable Rights

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - King Abdullah has reiterated that the Palestinian cause is key to peace and stability in the Middle East, reaffirming that Jordan will continue to prioritise it.

In a letter sent to Chairman of the Committee on the Exercise of the Inalienable Rights of the Palestinian People Cheikh Niang to mark the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People which falls on 29 November, King Abdullah reaffirmed the Palestinians' right to self-determination and establishing their independent, sovereign, and viable state on the June 4, 1967 lines, with East Jerusalem as its capital, on the basis of the two-state solution and in accordance with international law and relevant UN resolutions, according to a Royal Court statement.

His Majesty warned that undermining the historical and legal status quo in Jerusalem would lead to further escalation, violence and extremism, adding that Jordan is committed to continuing coordination with the Palestinian Authority to preserve the historical and legal status quo, in line with the Hashemite Custodianship of Islamic and Christian holy sites in Jerusalem.

The King said Jordan will maintain coordination with regional and international partners to push towards the two-state solution by working to relaunch effective negotiations that lead to just and comprehensive peace and protect the rights of the Palestinians.

In the letter, His Majesty noted that prosperity and sustainable growth cannot be achieved without a comprehensive approach that engages the Palestinians in economic and regional projects.

The King stressed the need for the international community to support UNRWA to sustain its role in providing education and healthcare services for Palestinian refugees, especially children, in accordance with its UN mandate.

His Majesty also commended the Committee on the Exercise of the Inalienable Rights of the Palestinian People for its efforts in advocating for the rights of the Palestinians.