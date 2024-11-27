Bangalore Hospitals Celebrates Kannada Rajyotsava With Free Health Check-Up Camp

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Bangalore, November 27, 2024 – In a heartening celebration of Kannada Rajyotsava 2024, Bangalore Hospitals hosted a free check-up camp on November 24th, drawing an impressive turnout of over 280 participants. This initiative emphasized preventive healthcare and early detection of chronic illnesses, underlining the hospital's unwavering commitment to the health and well-being of the community.



The camp offered a comprehensive suite of health services, including cardiac and general screenings such as blood pressure monitoring, ECGs, cholesterol tests, blood sugar evaluations, and BMI assessments. Additionally, attendees received personalized counseling on nutrition, exercise, and stress management, equipping them to combat lifestyle-related conditions like hypertension, diabetes, and obesity.



The event resonated with a wide demographic, from young adults to senior citizens, showcasing a strong community interest in proactive health management. The overwhelming participation underscored the importance of accessible healthcare services in fostering a healthier society.



"On Kannada Rajyotsava, we celebrate not only Karnataka's rich heritage but also the health and wellness of its people. Our goal is to raise awareness about the importance of regular health check-ups and their role in enhancing quality of life," said Dr. Abhishek Mannem, Medical Director of Bangalore Hospitals.



The health camp is part of Bangalore Hospital's broader mission to promote preventive healthcare and ensure equitable access to essential medical services. Beyond delivering immediate care, the initiative aimed to educate participants about the value of routine screenings, especially for underserved populations.



"A healthy community forms the backbone of a thriving society. Through free health check-ups, we strive to make healthcare accessible and inspire individuals to prioritize their well-being," added Dr. Abhishek Mannem.



The success of the Kannada Rajyotsava Health Check-Up Camp marked a milestone in Bangalore Hospital's efforts to integrate community care with its healthcare services. With this initiative, the hospital hopes to inspire a culture of health consciousness, motivating individuals to adopt preventive measures for a healthier future.



Bangalore Hospital remains committed to driving impactful healthcare initiatives, reinforcing its vision of a healthier Karnataka, one community at a time.



About Bangalore Hospitals: Bangalore Hospitals is a beacon of healthcare excellence committed to providing compassionate, cutting-edge medical services since 1991. Founded as the pioneering medical institution in Bangalore, we have created a legacy of unwavering dedication to patient care and innovative medical solutions.

