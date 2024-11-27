Fire Occurres During Testing Of Epsilon S Rocket Engine In Japan

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Qabil Ashirov Read more

By Alimat Aliyeva

A fire broke out during an engine test of Japan's Epsilon S rocket, Azernews reports.

The incident occurred at the Tanegashima Space Center in Kagoshima Prefecture, during a routine engine test. While the fire itself was contained, footage captured by a camera installed at the cosmodrome showed a small amount of smoke. Fortunately, no injuries have been reported so far.

The Epsilon series, a family of solid-fuel, three-stage rockets, was developed by the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) in collaboration with the Japanese aerospace company IHI. These rockets have been in operation since 2013, primarily designed to launch small satellites into orbit. The Epsilon S, the latest iteration of the series, features improved performance and enhanced payload capacity, marking a significant advancement in Japan's space capabilities.

Interestingly, the Epsilon rockets are known for their relatively low cost and quick launch turnaround, making them a popular choice for small satellite missions. They are part of Japan's broader efforts to establish a robust space infrastructure, with increasing commercial interest in small satellite launches.