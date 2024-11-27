Fire Occurres During Testing Of Epsilon S Rocket Engine In Japan
By Alimat Aliyeva
A fire broke out during an engine test of Japan's Epsilon S
rocket, Azernews reports.
The incident occurred at the Tanegashima Space Center in
Kagoshima Prefecture, during a routine engine test. While the fire
itself was contained, footage captured by a camera installed at the
cosmodrome showed a small amount of smoke. Fortunately, no injuries
have been reported so far.
The Epsilon series, a family of solid-fuel, three-stage rockets,
was developed by the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) in
collaboration with the Japanese aerospace company IHI. These
rockets have been in operation since 2013, primarily designed to
launch small satellites into orbit. The Epsilon S, the latest
iteration of the series, features improved performance and enhanced
payload capacity, marking a significant advancement in Japan's
space capabilities.
Interestingly, the Epsilon rockets are known for their
relatively low cost and quick launch turnaround, making them a
popular choice for small satellite missions. They are part of
Japan's broader efforts to establish a robust space infrastructure,
with increasing commercial interest in small satellite
launches.
