Qatar Airways To Shift Global Headquarters To Msheireb Downtown Doha In 2025

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Airways today announced exciting plans to relocate its global headquarters to Msheireb Downtown Doha in 2025. The news was announced during a signing ceremony at Qatar Airways main office attended by Vice Chairperson of the Board of Directors of Msherieb Properties Eng. Saad Al Muhannadi.

Located in the heart of Doha, the new offices will offer Qatar Airways employees state-of-the-art facilities in four interconnected towers, nine kilometres away from the airline's hub operations centre, Hamad International Airport (DOH).

The new location will provide enhanced accessibility to Qatar Airways' Doha-based employees, located only 10 metres away from Msheireb Metro Station, where all Doha Metro lines connect.

Msheireb Downtown Doha offers a prime location that promotes seamless connectivity across the city and integrates Qatar Airways into a thriving hub of technological advancement and community-oriented development. The new headquarters is designed with sustainability at its core, featuring cutting-edge energy-efficient systems and smart infrastructure to optimise the airline's day-to-day operations. The new Qatar Airways headquarters has already earned the prestigious SmartScore certification, the global standard for smart buildings. SmartScore champions cutting-edge technology in real estate, setting industry standards for best-in-class buildings that deliver exceptional user experiences, drive cost efficiencies, and are fully future-proof. The building design supports workplace wellness with a host of amenities accessible through digital platforms. Daily operations will also receive a boost with the help of advanced algorithms that can predict mechanical issues before they arise and monitor energy and resource consumption for more sustainable operation.

Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive Officer, Engr. Badr Mohammed Al-Meer, said the new headquarters would enable the Group to drive the innovation, productivity and efficiencies required to power the operations of the world's leading airline into the future, as well as reflect the Group's commitment to its employees and to sustainability through smart urban design and eco-friendly architecture.

“As Qatar Airways continues to grow, we believe in investing in our greatest resource; our employees. By enhancing and elevating our work environment, we aim to not only create a more enjoyable, modern and collaborative working environment for our people, but also advance the airline's role as an employer of choice in the region.

This is the first large-scale office relocation for Qatar Airways Group, which currently occupies three separate buildings in the Old Airport area of the city. The new office towers are owned by real estate development company and subsidiary of Qatar Foundation, Msheireb Properties.

Blending Qatar's architectural heritage with modern design, Msheireb Downtown Doha is the world's first fully built smart and sustainable city district with Platinum Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) certification.



"It has always been our ambition to create a vibrant environment that attracts pioneering organizations to Msheireb Downtown Doha. Qatar Airways, as one of the world's leading airlines, perfectly exemplifies this vision. We take great pride in welcoming them to our community, as their presence further establishes Msheireb Downtown Doha as a premier destination for global business excellence," said Eng. Saad Al Muhannadi, Vice Chairperson of the Board of Directors of Msheireb Properties.

Msheireb Properties CEO Eng. Ali Mohammed Al Kuwari, said:“Msheireb Downtown Doha is rapidly growing into Qatar's tech, tourism and creativity hub, attracting partners and collaborators who share our and Qatar Airways' vision for a connected, future-ready city. We are eager to welcome Qatar Airways into the Msheireb Downtown Doha family, sharing a commitment to sustainable development and a desire to build a human-centric community in Qatar.”

Engr. Al-Meer stated:“Relocating to Qatar's first smart and sustainable district, with state-of-the-art solutions that will overcome modern operational issues and drive performance, is the right thing to do for us and for the State of Qatar. We look forward to welcoming our Qatar Airways family to a workspace fit for the airline's very bright future.”

Situated on Al Nakheel Street, Qatar Airways' new head office is the highest building in Msheireb, offering breath-taking views of Doha's iconic skyline. With a total gross area of 51,602 square feet, the four interconnected towers share a lobby. Tower A, the tallest in Msheireb Downtown Doha, rises to 20 stories high, while Tower B stands at 15 stories. Towers C and D are both six stories high.