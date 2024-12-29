Well known eye drops brand gets recalled due to fungus

(MENAFN) Systane Lubricant Eye Drops Ultra PF, a popular preservative-free brand, have been recalled in the U.S. after a consumer reported finding fungal contamination in a sealed vial. Alcon Laboratories, based in Texas, issued the voluntary recall on Saturday, which was later posted by the FDA on Monday. The affected lot (Lot 10101, expiration date September 2025) was sold in boxes of 25 single-use vials at major retailers like Walmart, Target, Kroger, and Walgreens, as well as online.



While no adverse reactions have been reported yet, fungal eye infections can lead to vision loss or even death, especially in individuals with weakened immune systems. The FDA advises consumers who bought the recalled product to stop using it immediately and return it for a refund or replacement. Affected individuals are encouraged to report any health issues through the MedWatch program.

