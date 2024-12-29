Director of QRSC announces applications are now open for second edition of Touch Down Entrepreneur Residency Program

(MENAFN) Mohammed Obeidat, Director of the Queen Rania Center for Entrepreneurship (QRSC), announced that applications are now open for the second edition of the Touch Down Entrepreneur Residency Program, designed to help Jordanian startups expand into the U.S. market.



Obeidat confirmed that the application deadline is January 5, after which the evaluation phase will begin, and applicants will be assessed according to specific criteria. The program targets startups and entrepreneurs in Jordan with potential for growth and expansion across various sectors.



This year's program will select 16 startups, providing them with the opportunity to access the U.S. market, following a similar outcome in the program's first edition. Last year, 16 startups successfully entered the American market, building partnerships and conducting market research for future expansion.



The Touch Down program is a collaborative effort between the Queen Rania Center for Entrepreneurship at Princess Sumaya University for Technology, the e-Park Business Incubator, and is supported by the U.S. Embassy in Jordan with a budget of $440,000.

