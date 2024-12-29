Additional deaths in Mozambique following ruling party’s triumph assured

(MENAFN) At least 21 people have died in renewed violence in Mozambique following the confirmation of the Frelimo party's victory in disputed elections, Interior Pascoal Ronda reported late Tuesday. The violence erupted after the country's top court affirmed the win of Frelimo's presidential candidate, Daniel Chapo, in the October elections.



Opposition leader Venancio Mondlane, who came second, alleged massive fraud and called for protests against the results. International observers, including from the European Union, reported irregularities during the vote counting and noted changes to the results that were not properly explained.



On Monday, Mozambique’s Constitutional Council, the highest electoral court, confirmed Chapo’s victory with 65% of the vote, adjusting the previous results announced by the National Elections Commission (CNE). The court also reduced Frelimo’s parliamentary seats and increased Mondlane’s share of the vote to 24%. Despite acknowledging electoral irregularities, the judge ruled that they had not affected the outcome.



In response, protests broke out across the country, leading to violent clashes with police. Ronda reported 236 acts of serious violence within 24 hours, including arson and attacks on police facilities. The unrest has left at least 21 dead, including two police officers, with dozens more injured or arrested. Since the protests began in October, at least 130 people have been killed in clashes, according to local civil society groups.

