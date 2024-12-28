Lazzarini: Gaza Babies Are Freezing To Death Due To Cold Weather And Lack Of Shelter

(MENAFN- Palestine News ) GAZA / PNN /



UNRWA Commissioner-General, Philippe Lazzarini, said that babies in the Gaza Strip are freezing to death due to cold weather and lack of shelter.

“Meanwhile, blankets, mattresses and other winter supplies have been stuck in the region for months waiting for approval to get into Gaza,” added Lazzarini in a post on X.

He called for an immediate flow of much-needed basic supplies, including for winter, reiterating the call for an immediate ceasefire.

This announcement followed the tragic death of three Palestinian children in Gaza due to the freezing cold. Approximately two million Palestinians live in tents, displaced and uprooted by Israeli occupation forces.

In a widely shared video, a Gaza resident appealed to the international community and the Arab and Islamic nations to help those living in refugee camps, where children and the elderly are succumbing to the harsh winter. The resident questioned the world's silence in the face of Israel's ongoing crimes, urging immediate action to alleviate the suffering of those affected.