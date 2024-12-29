Importance of blockchain technology drives Fourth Industrial Revolution, advancing digital transformation in both public, private sectors

(MENAFN) The importance of blockchain in driving the Fourth Industrial and advancing digital transformation in both public and private sectors led the Jordanian to recently adopt a specialized national policy for its implementation. This policy aims to harness and adapt blockchain for the next phase of development.



The government’s policy document outlines its goal to create a comprehensive blockchain system that will be used and developed within the public sector. The aim is to contribute to a more sustainable and innovative future that benefits citizens and enhances the digital economy's competitiveness.



Blockchain is described as a decentralized technology where transactions and crucial data are recorded and synchronized across a computer network, instead of being stored in a central database. Each transaction is recorded in a "block," linked sequentially to its predecessor, forming a chain of blocks.



The policy emphasizes five key objectives: First, to enhance transparency and accountability, boosting confidence in government services by ensuring more efficient and reliable digital services with transparent, secure, and verifiable transaction records. Second, the policy aims to guarantee the complete security and privacy of personal data. The third goal is to streamline administrative processes, cutting down time and costs associated with government transactions. The fourth objective is to encourage innovation in economic sectors, supporting entrepreneurship and startups. Lastly, the policy seeks to provide expertise and specialized skills in blockchain technology to ensure its sustainable use, development, and management within the government framework.

MENAFN29122024000045015687ID1109039201