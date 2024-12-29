US closes its ‘propaganda and censorship’ organization

(MENAFN) The US State Department's Global Engagement Center (GEC) has officially shut down following funding cuts by Republicans. The agency, responsible for countering foreign propaganda, faced criticism for allegedly censoring domestic dissent, leading to its closure by the end of the day on Monday.



Established in 2016, the GEC had an annual budget of $61 million and employed around 120 staff members. Its primary mission was to combat foreign propaganda and disinformation, but it was also involved in promoting its own messaging campaigns. These included funding games aimed at teaching children about anti-American propaganda in countries like the UK, Ukraine, and Iraq. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the GEC was accused of overstepping its mandate by funding NGOs that targeted and sought to remove social media accounts spreading disinformation about the virus.



The GEC also faced backlash in 2023 when it was revealed that it was funding George Soros' Global Disinformation Initiative, which compiled lists of predominantly right-leaning news outlets for boycotts. Elon Musk, who had previously criticized the GEC, played a key role in its shutdown after threatening to fund primary election challenges against Republicans who supported its funding. The issue came to a head during a vote on a massive spending bill, which Musk and others opposed, arguing it would preserve the GEC’s funding. Despite initial support, the bill was blocked after opposition from Republicans and Democrats, leading to the eventual closure of the agency.

