France’s top spy cautions Islamists expand their influence in country aiming at establishing ‘caliphate’

(MENAFN) France’s leading intelligence official, Bertrand Chamoulaud, has warned that the Islamist movement, particularly the Muslim Brotherhood, is expanding its influence in the country with the ultimate aim of establishing a caliphate governed by Sharia law. Chamoulaud, head of the National Directorate for Territorial Intelligence, made these comments in an interview with Le Monde.



According to Chamoulaud, over 100,000 worshippers attend mosques run by the Muslim Brotherhood, who spread their ideology through non-violent means, relying on a smooth, persuasive discourse rather than resorting to violence. The group is using societal tensions to infiltrate various sectors, including sports, health, and education. He highlighted that their strategy includes portraying themselves as victims of Islamophobia, especially when mosques are closed or radical imams are expelled, which he warned could sway moderate Muslims.



Chamoulaud also pointed to the controversial organization, Collective against Islamophobia in France (CCIF), which was dissolved in 2020 after facing criticism for its links to Islamism. The group's ideas, such as the compulsory veil and rejection of mixed communities, have reportedly started to spread in Belgium as well.



Founded in 1928 in Egypt, the Muslim Brotherhood advocates for the implementation of Islamic law in all areas of society. It is considered a terrorist organization by several nations. In response to rising Islamist radicalism, French President Emmanuel Macron has launched a crackdown on Islamist separatism and aims to limit foreign influence over French Muslim institutions.

