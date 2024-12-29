New Year's Eve Party In Mumbai To Welcome 2025: Here's A Complete Guide For December 31St Celebrations

(MENAFN- Live Mint) New Year's Eve is the perfect way to bid farewell to the past year and welcome the new one with excitement and joy. As 2025 approaches, it's time to plan out for parties and events with your friends and family. It's a chance to reflect on the year gone by and celebrate the beginning of a fresh new chapter.

Here's a checklist of top events in Mumbai to welcome 2025Bar Juhu

Join The Final Countdown at Bar Bank, Juhu, the ultimate New Year's Eve celebration. If unlimited premium liquour and non-stop entertainment is something you looking for, then book now at ₹2500 on bookmyshow.

NYE 2025 at GoldFinch Hotel Andheri

Planning for an ultimate New Year's Eve celebration with Bollywood, unlimited buffet and liquor, then join the biggest New Year festival at Andheri.

The Bling NYE2025 - Sahara Star

If you enjoy Sufi and Bollywood music, Sahara Star is the perfect destination for you. Indulge in a variety of exquisite food options, including Asian, Lebanese, Italian, Indian, and much more.

The Lalit New Year 2025

To experience the most thrilling New Year's Eve celebration, The LaLiT for the first time is bringing a festival-themed party to ring in the new year. Right from music, mesmerising performances, and an electric party atmosphere, celebrate New Year's eve with friends and family at this property.





Grand Hyatt Mumbai

Join Sophie Choudry at Grand Hyatt Mumbai for Celestial Soirée at Grand Hyatt Mumbai for an unforgettable night.

Smaaash NYE - Mumbai

How does a combination of Bowling lanes, arcade games, and VR, DJ and delicious food sound to you. If this is what excites you, then Smaaash Mumbai is something to look for.

Till what time are bars and restaurants open?

In Mumbai, bars, restaurants, and pubs are allowed to operate until 5 AM as part of extended New Year's celebrations. While terrace parties can continue beyond midnight without music, strict decibel limits are in place.