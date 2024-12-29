Iran removes WhatsApp prohibition

(MENAFN) Iran’s Supreme Council of Cyberspace has voted unanimously to lift the nationwide ban on WhatsApp and Play, according to state reports. The ban was initially imposed during civil unrest in 2022, following protests sparked by the death of a 22-year-old woman in custody. The had restricted access to several Western messaging and social media platforms, including WhatsApp, Google Play, Instagram, Facebook, X, and YouTube.



The decision to remove the ban marks the first step in easing internet restrictions, with Iranian Communications Sattar Hashemi confirming the move on social media. While reformists have criticized the bans as ineffective and harmful to the public, conservative lawmakers opposed lifting the restrictions, fearing it would benefit foreign adversaries. This development comes after the White House encouraged American tech companies to offer Iranians free VPN tools to bypass government restrictions

