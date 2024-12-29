Puerto Rican Boxing Champion Paul Bamba Dies Suddenly At 35, Days After Winning WBA Gold Title

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Paul Bamba, the Puerto Rican boxer who won the WBA's secondary "gold" cruiserweight title few days ago, passed away at the age of 35. His manager, R&B Shaffer "Ne-Yo" Smith, made the announcement about his death.

Confirming the death of the ace boxer, Ne-Yo and Bamba's family released a joint statement that said,“It is with profound sorrow that we announce the passing of beloved son, brother, friend, and boxing champion Paul Bamba, whose light and love touched countless lives.”

| South Korea news LIVE: 151 dead; Jeju Air CEO says 'I take full responsibility'

Not even a week before his death, Paul Bamba won the WBA's secondary "gold" cruiserweight title by knocking out Rogelio Medina in the sixth round of their New Jersey bout. The shocking news about his death comes after an impressive run in 2024. The athlete won all 14 of his matches this year, each by knockout.

| Dayle Haddon death: Who was Canadian model who died from suspected poisoning?





Several renowned personalities expressed condolences on social media, including American professional boxer and Influencer Jake Paul, who wrote,“RIP Paul Bamba .” He spent the brief period before his death as a personal trainer to Ne-Yo's personal trainer and lived in Atlanta. He was dedicated to his boxing career and followed a busy schedule.

| Manmohan Singh's memorial: Government to allocate space, says Home Ministry

Paul Bamba's trainer Mustafa Meekins , under whose guidance the boxer nabbed the latest title, shared a motivational message on Instagram after hearing about the devastating news. He stated,“Crazy how life turns. Never know what day it's all going to end. Be grateful for every moment and appreciate it all.”

All to know about Paul Bamba

Paul Bamba was born in Puerto Rico's Rio Piedras. Before turning to boxing career, he served in the US Marine Corps. Following a tour in Iraq while in service, he was diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

He left military, after which he became homelessness and decided to build his career with boxing. Initially, he received training at the Morris Park Boxing Club in Bronx. Trainers Aaron "Superman" Davis and Bobby Miles helped him transform his struggles into a professional boxing career, which began in 2021.