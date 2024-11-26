Automotive Magnetic Sensors Market To Generate US$1.8 Billion In Revenue By 2034, Fueled By ADAS Adoption | Latest Report By TMR

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The automotive magnetic sensors is set for strong growth, driven by the increasing adoption of Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) and continuous advancements in sensor technology. As the automobile focuses more on enhancing safety, efficiency, and driving experience, the integration of magnetic sensors is becoming increasingly essential.

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Transparency Market Research, Inc., Nov. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The automotive magnetic sensors market (自動車用磁気センサー市場) is experiencing significant expansion, fueled by the growing need for sophisticated driver assistance technologies and cutting-edge sensor solutions. By 2034, the market is expected to be valued at US$ 1.8 billion , as automakers seek to enhance vehicle safety, performance, and user experience.

Magnetic sensors are integral to various automotive systems, including ADAS, electric vehicle (EV) powertrains, and overall vehicle diagnostics. The development of more efficient and reliable sensors, such as Hall Effect and Giant Magneto Resistance (GMR) sensors, is transforming vehicle technologies, making them safer, smarter, and more energy-efficient.

Key Drivers of Growth: ADAS Adoption and Technological Advancements

The integration of ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems) in vehicles is one of the leading factors propelling the demand for automotive magnetic sensors. These systems, which include technologies like lane departure warnings, adaptive cruise control, and automatic emergency braking, rely heavily on accurate and real-time data from sensors. Magnetic sensors help monitor key vehicle functions such as steering angles, wheel speeds, and suspension systems, playing a crucial role in ensuring the proper functioning of ADAS.

Technological advancements are also fueling market growth. Magnetic sensors with enhanced features, such as 3D magnetic sensors , are enabling more precise measurements and improving overall vehicle performance. Additionally, the rising adoption of electric vehicles (EVs) and hybrid electric vehicles (HEVs) , which require precise control and monitoring of motors, batteries, and powertrains, is further boosting the demand for these sensors.

Notable Industry Developments and Innovations



Hall Effect Sensors : Hall Effect sensors, which detect the presence of magnetic fields, are being increasingly used in ADAS applications and electric vehicle propulsion systems. They provide accurate position sensing and speed measurement, critical for the efficient functioning of these systems.

Giant Magneto Resistance (GMR) Sensors : GMR sensors are gaining traction in automotive applications due to their ability to measure small changes in magnetic fields, offering enhanced precision and durability for various automotive systems.

ADAS Integration : With automakers globally investing in ADAS technologies to enhance vehicle safety, the need for high-performance magnetic sensors has never been greater. The rising demand for vehicles with autonomous capabilities is further driving growth in this market. Electric and Hybrid Vehicles : Magnetic sensors are pivotal in EVs and HEVs for monitoring battery charge levels, controlling motors, and optimizing energy consumption.

Automotive Magnetic Sensors Market Segmentation

The automotive magnetic sensors market is segmented based on type, technology, control interface, vehicle type, propulsion type, and sales channel:



By Type :



Magnetic Position Sensors



Linear Sensors



Angle Sensors



3D Magnetic Sensors



Magnetic Speed Sensors

Magnetic Switch

By Technology :



Hall Effect



Anisotropic Magneto Resistance (AMR)



Giant Magneto Resistance (GMR)



Tunnel Magneto Resistance (TMR)



Fluxgate



SQUID

Others

By Control Interface :



Analog



I2C



SPI



PWM



SENT



SPC

Others

By Vehicle Type :



Passenger Cars (Hatchbacks, Sedans, SUVs)



Light Commercial Vehicles



Heavy Duty Trucks

Buses and Coaches

By Propulsion Type :



ICE Vehicles (Gasoline, Diesel)

Electric Vehicles (Battery Electric Vehicles, Hybrid/Plug-in Electric Vehicles)

By Sales Channel :



OEM

Aftermarket

Regions Covered :



North America



Central and South America



Europe



Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa

Trends Shaping the Automotive Magnetic Sensors Market



Enhanced Sensor Technology : With advancements in magnetoresistive sensors , the market is seeing improvements in sensor precision, durability, and miniaturization. New technologies like TMR (Tunnel Magneto Resistance) sensors are opening up new opportunities for high-performance applications in ADAS and EVs.





Autonomous and Electric Vehicle Demand : The increasing penetration of autonomous driving and electric vehicles is creating a demand for magnetic sensors to improve vehicle control and monitoring systems. These sensors are vital for systems like traction control, steering, and power management in EVs.



Safety Features in ADAS : The integration of ADAS in mainstream vehicles has become a significant market driver. Sensors that provide real-time data on wheel speed, steering angle, and position are vital for the smooth functioning of these systems, which are now considered standard in many new vehicles.

Strategic Outlook: Future Market Developments

As the automotive industry moves toward smarter, safer, and more energy-efficient vehicles, the demand for high-performance magnetic sensors will continue to rise. With innovations in sensor technology and increased adoption of ADAS and electric vehicles, the market is poised for significant expansion. By 2034, the automotive magnetic sensors industry is expected to reach US$ 1.8 billion, driven by technological advancements and the growing focus on vehicle safety and performance.

