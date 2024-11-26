Justdial data shows 23% spike in healthcare searches, Mental health queries lead with 41% growth

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, November 26, 2024 - As India navigates through 2024, a significant shift in health consciousness is becoming increasingly apparent, with citizens actively seeking diverse healthcare solutions. This evolving health awareness spans across traditional and modern medicine, mental wellbeing, and specialised care, reflecting a comprehensive approach to personal health management.



Justdial, India's No. 1 local search engine, has recorded a substantial 23% increase in healthcare-related searches across the country, comparing January-October 2024 to the same period in 2023. This surge in health-related queries paints a compelling picture of changing healthcare priorities among Indians, with particularly strong growth seen in non-metropolitan cities, which registered a 25% increase in overall healthcare searches.



Perhaps the most telling trend is the remarkable 41% nationwide surge in searches for psychologists, with cities like Kolkata, Mumbai, and Kozhikode showing increases of 43%, 36%, and 29%, respectively. This dramatic rise in mental health-related queries signals a significant shift in attitudes as Indians increasingly recognise and prioritise mental wellbeing alongside physical health.



The focus on physical wellness is equally pronounced, with orthopaedic care searches rising by 38% across India. Cities like Lucknow and Delhi led this trend with 37% and 36% increases, respectively, while Bangalore and Patna both saw 32% growth. This attention to bone and joint health goes hand in hand with a growing emphasis on women’s health, as evidenced by a 28% increase in searches for gynaecologists and obstetricians. Cities like Pune (33%), Hyderabad (31%), and Mumbai (29%) showed particularly strong interest in women's healthcare services.



The data reveals an interesting contrast between metropolitan and non-metropolitan areas. While metro cities showed a collective increase of 15% in healthcare searches, with Delhi leading at 20%, followed by Hyderabad at 17% and Chennai at 16%, non-metro cities demonstrated even stronger growth. Chandigarh emerged as the frontrunner with a 31% increase, followed by Lucknow at 23% and Surat at 22%, suggesting a rapidly growing health consciousness in smaller urban centres.



Notably, the surge in searches for Ayurvedic doctors, showing an 18% increase nationwide with particularly strong showings in Delhi (29%) and Mumbai (21%), indicates a growing interest in traditional healing methods. This trend, combined with a steady 13% increase in searches for general physicians, suggests that Indians are increasingly adopting a balanced approach to healthcare, combining modern medicine with traditional wellness practices.



This comprehensive shift in healthcare seeking behaviour, as reflected in Justdial's search data, indicates a maturing understanding of health among Indians. From mental wellness to reproductive health, from specialised care to traditional medicine, the data points to an encouraging trend: Indians are taking a more proactive and holistic approach to their health and well-being.







