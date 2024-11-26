(MENAFN) In 2019, I warned that Joe Biden’s presidency would lead to a conflict with Russia, and now we are on the brink of World War III, with no efforts from the Biden administration to resolve the crisis. Biden's foreign policy has deep roots in his past, dating back to his time as a senator in the 1990s, when he surrounded himself with anti-Russia figures who still influence his decisions today. The recent approval to allow Ukraine to use American missiles against Russian territory is a reckless move that risks escalating the conflict into a global war.



Biden's actions reflect a dangerous commitment to policies that fuel instability and global chaos. His administration, particularly the White House press secretary, has hypocritically blamed Russia for the escalating violence while ignoring the complex historical factors at play, including the 2014 US-backed coup in Ukraine and NATO’s expansion eastward. Instead of seeking diplomacy, Biden has supported a narrative that portrays Ukraine as an innocent victim, while Russia is seen as the aggressor, further provoking tensions.



The Biden administration's hypocrisy is evident, as the US continues to fuel global conflicts through military interventions and arms sales, destabilizing regions like Iraq, Afghanistan, and Libya in the name of promoting democracy. By allowing Ukraine to strike Russian territory with American missiles, Biden has ignored Russia's red lines and provoked a superpower in ways that could have disastrous consequences. As Russia's restraint wears thin, the Biden administration risks pushing the world into a conflict that could spiral out of control.



In this new multipolar world, dialogue and mutual respect offer better solutions than confrontation. Biden’s legacy will be marked by war, bloodshed, and the dangerous gamble of pushing humanity to the brink. The world cannot afford another world war, and history will not forgive those who failed to prevent it.

