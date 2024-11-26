Egyptian authorities report 28 survivors found following tourist boat sinks off Red Sea coast

(MENAFN) On Monday, Egyptian authorities reported that a tourist boat sank off the country's Red Sea coast, with 28 people rescued so far. The boat, carrying 45 people, including 31 tourists and 14 crew members, was on a diving trip when it went down near Marsa Alam. A distress signal was received from the boat at 5:30 am local time (0330 GMT) during the dive, prompting a search and rescue operation.



Red Sea Governor Amr Hanafi confirmed that 28 individuals had been rescued, but he did not provide details about their nationalities. The search for the remaining 17 people, who are still missing, continues. Authorities have deployed a frigate and aircraft to search the area in coordination with naval forces.



The Red Sea is a well-known diving destination, famous for its coral reefs and diverse marine life. The region attracts tourists from around the world, making incidents like this a concern for both local authorities and the tourism industry. The cause of the sinking has not been revealed, and investigations are ongoing.



Local authorities are focused on rescuing any remaining survivors, while also working to uncover the circumstances surrounding the tragedy. This incident serves as a reminder of the inherent risks of maritime activities, particularly in regions with strong tourist traffic.

