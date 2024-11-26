Microsoft faces major test with ‘Call of Duty’ publish

(MENAFN) Microsoft’s desire to become the “Netflix of video games” experiences a huge test this week with the publish of “Call of Duty: Black Ops 6” on Friday.



The US software company purchased the game’s releaser Activision-Blizzard a year ago for USD69 billion in the industry’s largest takeover.



Activision’s prized asset was the “Call of Duty” franchise, one of the best-selling games in the world, and Friday’s publish will be the initial in the collection to be available from day one on Microsoft’s Xbox Game Pass subscription service.



The game will also be available to PlayStation owners, and on PC.



Mat Piscatella from analyst company Circana informed AFP it was “the biggest push” anyone had made to strengthen a subscription platform.



Video game companies used to generate revenue by selling physical copies of their games to players using consoles.

