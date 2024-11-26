Trump’s national security selection unveils Ukraine peace outlook
Date
11/26/2024 6:32:55 AM
(MENAFN) Mike Waltz, President-elect Donald Trump's choice for national security adviser, has outlined the incoming administration's approach to the Ukraine conflict. Waltz emphasized that the trump team will prioritize negotiations starting from day one, aiming to bring Russia and Ukraine to the table for ceasefire or peace discussions. In an interview with Fox News, he underscored the need for international cooperation, particularly involving America's European allies, to resolve the conflict.
Waltz criticized recent US actions, such as President Biden's approval of long-range missiles for Ukraine, which he said escalated the fighting. He referred to the situation as an "absolute meat grinder" for those on the front lines. Waltz, a former colonel with expertise in national security, expressed confidence that the Trump administration will work swiftly to bring the conflict to a responsible conclusion.
Despite Trump's commitment to ending the war, there is skepticism both within the US and Russia. Ukrainian President Zelensky has rejected territorial concessions, while US Senator Mike Rounds questioned the feasibility of direct negotiations between Moscow and Kiev. Waltz reiterated that the US will maintain a united front with NATO allies, ensuring no one exploits the leadership transition from Biden to Trump.
