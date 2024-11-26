Meta reveals AI tie-up with horror film makers

(MENAFN) company Meta has revealed a collaboration with horror movie production firms Blumhouse to road-test its recent AI video model.



The program, popular as Movie Gen, was declared previously this month though Meta stated it was still being improved and would not be added to worldwide available products until the upcoming year.



On Thursday, Meta declared that it had been working with movie makers from Blumhouse, popular for making franchises like “Paranormal Activity”, “The Purge” as well as “Insidious”, to refine and develop the model.



Oscar-winning actor Casey Affleck, who received early access to Movie Gen, described it in a promotional video as “more like a collaborator than just a tool.”



The rise of AI sparked significant debate during last year’s Hollywood writers’ strike, as many creatives expressed concerns about studios potentially using AI to generate scripts or even replace actors.



However, Jason Blum, founder of Blumhouse, embraced the opportunity to experiment with the program during its development phase.



“These are going to be powerful tools for directors, and it’s important to engage the creative industry in their development to make sure they’re best suited for the job,” he was cited as stating in a Meta blog post.

