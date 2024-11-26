US lawmakers hope that federal workers are demanding ‘Trump therapy’ ousted

(MENAFN) lawmakers are calling for the dismissal of US State Department employees who allegedly sought "therapy" sessions to cope with Donald Trump's election victory. The issue came to light after reports that the corps organized therapy sessions for staff struggling with the election outcome. In a letter to Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Republican Representative Darrell Issa of California criticized the department for catering to employees upset by the results of a free election. Issa referred to reports of “cry sessions” held at the department after Trump’s victory, particularly a “stress management” session shortly after the election. Issa argued that such reactions were unprofessional and suggested that those unable to accept the results should resign.



Similarly, Republican Senator Ted Cruz expressed outrage, calling for the firing of all employees who attended the sessions once Trump takes office. The letter also requested Blinken to explain these therapy sessions and whether they were a common practice. The controversy follows a broader reaction, with some left-leaning organizations, including the UK’s The Guardian, offering emotional support to employees affected by the election results.

MENAFN26112024000045015687ID1108927185