(MENAFN) Israel is experiencing increasing war fatigue following over a year of conflict with Gaza, according to The Washington Post. The country, which launched its military campaign in response to a Hamas-led attack on October 7, 2023, is facing significant economic strain due to the absence of hundreds of thousands of reservists called up for military service. The ongoing conflict has led to more than 44,000 Palestinian deaths and over 104,000 injuries, with Palestinian officials claiming that most casualties are civilians.



The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has seen a 15% drop in enlistment numbers since the start of the war, and some reservists are refusing to report for duty, further stretching the military’s capacity. This is the longest conflict in Israel’s history, with at least 804 military personnel killed and more than 5,400 injured. Additionally, many Israeli women are reducing their work hours to manage their homes and children, leading to a decline in productivity.



Political analysts note that the toll on reservists, families, and the economy is pushing Israeli society to its breaking point. In response to personnel shortages, the IDF is planning to extend mandatory service and raise the maximum age for reservists.

