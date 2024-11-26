Deputy Amir Lays Foundation Stone For Ammonia Plant In Mesaieed Industrial City
Date
11/26/2024 5:16:15 AM
(MENAFN- The Peninsula)
The Peninsula
Doha, Qatar: Under the patronage of the Amir His Highness sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the Deputy Amir His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Hamad Al Thani laid the foundation stone for the Blue Ammonia plant Project in Mesaieed Industrial City on Tuesday, November 26, 2024.
During the ceremony, a documentary was screened about the project, which is considered to be the first and largest blue ammonia plant in the world with a production capacity of 1.2 million tons per year, and which will enter production in the second quarter of 2026.
Read Also
QatarEnergy Renewable Solutions and QAFCO launch world's largest Blue Ammonia facility
Qatar to construct world's largest Blue Ammonia train
His Excellency Saad bin Sherida Al Kaabi, Minister of State for Energy Affairs, delivered a speech on this occasion.
The ceremony was attended by a number of Their Excellencies Ministers, CEOs, senior officials from Qatar Energy's partners and guests.
MENAFN26112024000063011010ID1108926996
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.