Deputy Amir Lays Foundation Stone For Ammonia Plant In Mesaieed Industrial City

Doha, Qatar: Under the patronage of the Amir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the Deputy Amir His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Hamad Al Thani laid the foundation stone for the Blue Ammonia Project in Mesaieed Industrial City on Tuesday, November 26, 2024.

During the ceremony, a documentary was screened about the project, which is considered to be the first and largest blue ammonia plant in the world with a production capacity of 1.2 million tons per year, and which will enter production in the second quarter of 2026.



His Excellency Saad bin Sherida Al Kaabi, Minister of State for Energy Affairs, delivered a speech on this occasion.

The ceremony was attended by a number of Their Excellencies Ministers, CEOs, senior officials from Qatar Energy's partners and guests.