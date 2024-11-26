One million UK citizens call for new elections

(MENAFN) More than one million people have signed an online petition urging a new general election in the UK, just months after Prime Keir Starmer's historic victory for the Labour Party. The petition, filed on Wednesday, accuses Starmer and Labour of breaking promises made during the election campaign and demands that Parliament debate holding a re-run of the vote. By Sunday afternoon, the petition had gained over a million signatures, with thousands more added each minute.



According to the UK government's petition rules, petitions with over 100,000 signatures must be debated in Parliament, unless the issue has already been addressed or a debate is already planned. However, with the Labour Party holding a substantial 163-seat majority, it is unlikely that a debate will lead to a vote of no confidence or a new election. Nonetheless, Starmer will still face scrutiny as his leadership is debated.



Reform UK officials Richard Tice and Rupert Lowe have shared the petition, with Lowe noting that while the petition may not force an election, it will send a strong message to Starmer. Starmer’s approval ratings have plummeted since taking office in July, falling from a high of +11 to -38 by October. This decline is attributed to several unpopular decisions, including cutting £300 winter fuel payments for pensioners, releasing prisoners early, and introducing a budget with £40 billion in tax hikes. Starmer has defended his decisions, including the controversial removal of fuel payments, and acknowledged the difficulties in making certain budget choices.

