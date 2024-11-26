Israel imposes sanctions on its oldest newspaper

(MENAFN) The Israeli is set to impose sanctions on the left-wing daily Haaretz over articles deemed to "harm" the state. On Sunday, a proposal was approved to prohibit state-run bodies from communicating with or placing advertisements in the newspaper. Communications Shlomo Karhi stated that the proposal was unanimously approved by the cabinet. He argued that it was unacceptable for the publisher of an official Israeli newspaper to support sanctions against Israel, back its enemies during wartime, and receive government funding.



While emphasizing support for a free press, Karhi added that the government also has the right to withhold funds from outlets deemed to incite against the state. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is said to have endorsed the proposal.



Founded in 1918, Haaretz is Israel's oldest newspaper and has often criticized the government, particularly regarding its actions in Gaza. The newspaper has also advocated for an end to the war and the release of hostages held by Hamas. The government’s move comes in response to what it described as editorials undermining Israel's legitimacy and right to self-defense. Specifically, the decision followed remarks by Haaretz publisher Amos Schocken, made at a London conference, where he accused Israel of enforcing an "apartheid regime" on Palestinians.



Schocken later clarified that he did not regard Hamas as "freedom fighters." Haaretz has denounced the boycott as an attack on Israeli democracy, accusing Netanyahu of using the crisis to curtail press freedom. This action follows a broader trend of government restrictions on media, including a law passed in April allowing the closure of foreign networks deemed a national security threat and the May ban on Al Jazeera's operations in Israel.

