Director General of Jordan Standards, Metrology Institution announces series of measures aimed at expediting approval process for electric vehicles

(MENAFN) Eng. Abeer Al-Zuhair, the Director General of the Jordan Standards and Metrology Institution, announced a series of measures aimed at expediting the approval process for electric in free zones or bonded storage. These measures align with the recent decision by the Council of Ministers to reduce taxes on electric vehicles.



Al-Zuhair explained that the steps include collaboration with accredited examination centers to increase their capacity to inspect electric vehicles and streamline the approval process for these centers once they meet the institution's requirements. Additionally, the period for accepting approval letters for tested electric vehicles has been extended from September 12, 2024, to December 31, 2024, eliminating the need for re-examinations.



The institution has also automated the application process for vehicle approvals via its website, making it easier and quicker to submit requests. She emphasized that ENEC’s staff is fully equipped to manage both current and future demands, working beyond official hours to ensure timely approval processing, in coordination with the Licensing Department of the Public Security Directorate.



The new guidelines also aim to ensure safety and consumer protection by setting performance standards for electric vehicles, covering everything from tires to the vehicle's internal systems. Furthermore, the procedures allow used electric vehicles to enter the country, provided they meet the technical and administrative requirements and pass the necessary tests conducted by ENEC-approved centers.

MENAFN26112024000045015687ID1108927152