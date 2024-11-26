Poll indicates most Americans back Trump`s mass deportation intentions

(MENAFN) A CBS News poll has revealed that 57% of Americans support President-elect Donald Trump's proposal to deport all illegal immigrants from the U.S. The poll, published on Sunday, also showed that 55% of respondents expressed satisfaction with Trump's victory over Vice President Kamala Harris in the recent presidential election, while 44% were dissatisfied.



Trump’s controversial mass deportation plan, which he has pledged since last year, would target millions of undocumented immigrants, prioritizing those with criminal records or posing national security risks. The plan includes using border patrol agencies for deportations, with 82% of those polled supporting this approach, while 40% back the involvement of the U.S. military.



Critics, including Harris, have argued that such deportations would tear families apart, but Trump’s proposed border czar, Tom Homan, has suggested that families could be deported together. Several Democratic governors and mayors, including Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey and New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy, have vowed to resist Trump’s plans, with some refusing to allow state police to assist federal immigration agents.

