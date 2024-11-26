Nationalist nominee accomplishes shock outcome in Romanian election

(MENAFN) Romanian nationalist Calin Georgescu has stunned observers by likely leading the first round of the presidential election, according to preliminary results. With nearly all votes counted by early Monday morning, Georgescu secured 22.91% of the vote, surpassing Prime Marcel Ciolacu, who earned 19.19%.



Georgescu, known for his anti-Ukraine war stance, has criticized Romania’s involvement in the Ukraine conflict, arguing that and the EU do not align with the country’s interests and claiming that the war is being manipulated by U.S. defense companies. A strong advocate for nationalism and traditional values, he has called for reduced dependency on imports and increased local food and energy production.



This unexpected result has disrupted predictions that reformist candidate Elena Lasconi would advance to the second round, as she now trails with 19.14%. Far-right candidate George Simion is further behind at 13.87%. The final lineup for the runoff remains uncertain as more ballots are counted.



Georgescu's views have resonated with a significant segment of the electorate, though his past associations with Romania’s fascist Legionary Movement have sparked controversy. Despite being a political outsider, Georgescu has gained popularity, particularly through social media platforms like TikTok, by appealing to voters disillusioned with the current government's foreign policy. Voter turnout was 52.5%, slightly higher than in the 2019 election. The second round of voting is set for December 8, following parliamentary elections the week before.

