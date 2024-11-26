Israeli Defense Minister to prioritize construction of fence along border with Jordan

(MENAFN) Israeli Defense Israel Katz announced on Monday that he will prioritize the construction of a fence along the Israel-Jordan border, following recent security incidents. Katz made the statement during a visit to the Central Command headquarters in Jerusalem, as reported by Channel 7. The decision to promote the construction of a border fence gained traction after a September 8 attack at the Allenby Bridge Crossing, which resulted in the deaths of three Israelis and a Jordanian assailant, and an October 18 incident near the southern Dead Sea, where two Israeli were and two Jordanian attackers were killed.



The push for the border fence intensified after Israeli Energy Minister Eli Cohen called for expedited construction due to concerns over illegal crossings, weapon smuggling, and hostile operations. Cohen likened the need for the fence to the existing barrier on the Egyptian border, declaring it not just an option but a necessity. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu also expressed support for building a fence similar to the one along the Egyptian border in early September.



Katz emphasized that the government would work quickly to begin the construction of the fence along Israel’s eastern border with Jordan, framing it as part of a broader plan to strengthen national security. He also highlighted the threat posed by Iran, which he claimed supports hostile activities against Israel in the West Bank, urging the Israeli military to intensify its operations in the region.

MENAFN26112024000045015839ID1108926586