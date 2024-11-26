Egypt saves 28 individuals in tourist yacht sinking in red sea

(MENAFN) A boat sank in the Red Sea on Monday following alerts of rough waters and 16 individuals were lost, Egyptian officials stated.



The governor of the Red Sea region, Amr Hanafy, stated rescuers rescued 28 individuals from the vessel south of the coastal town of Marsa Alam, and some were airlifted to get medical therapy.



Hanafy tripped to the location where the vessel sank, based on a Red Sea Governorate post on Facebook. An overall of 44 individuals were on board the boat, including 13 Egyptians, who include crew members, and 31 foreign nationals from the United States, Germany, United Kingdom, Poland, Belgium, Switzerland, Finland, China, Slovakia, Spain, as well as Ireland.



The governor said that savers were still searching for the those who were lost, including four Egyptians and 12 foreigners. At the same time, those who survived underwent only bruises and scratches and were taken to a hotel in Marsa Alam in good situation.



The Egyptian army was coordinating saving procedures with the governorate.



The yacht, called Sea Story, had no technical issues, got all needed permissions ahead of the trip, and was last checked for naval safety in March, based on officials.

MENAFN26112024000045016755ID1108926289