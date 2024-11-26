Liquidity in UAE’s local financial markets surpasses USD816.7 billion mark

(MENAFN) Liquidity in local financial markets surpassed the 3-billion-dirham (USD816.7 billion) mark during the opening sessions of the week, with active trading in the shares of companies from the financial, energy, manufacturing, and logistics sectors, which contributed significantly to the market’s growth.



The markets regained momentum, overcoming the relative decline seen in last week’s sessions. The Dubai Financial Market Index closed yesterday’s trading up by 0.94 percent, reaching over 4,768 points, while the Abu Dhabi Financial Market Index rose by 0.002 percent, reaching 9,232 points by the end of the session.



In terms of liquidity, the Abu Dhabi Financial Market recorded over 2.2 billion dirhams, while the Dubai Financial Market achieved more than 814 million dirhams. The total number of transactions across both markets exceeded 46.1 thousand, with approximately 17.3 thousand transactions in the Dubai market and more than 28.8 thousand transactions in Abu Dhabi.



The growth in the Dubai Financial Market was driven by strong performances in the financial, logistics, and energy sectors. Notably, the share of “International Financial Investments” saw a 13.5 percent increase, followed by a 13.04 percent rise in “BHM” shares and an 8.6 percent increase in “Agility Warehousing” shares. Additionally, “M Power” shares rose by 7.05 percent.

