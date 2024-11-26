Ukraine reports over 30 people injured in Russian attacks in various areas

(MENAFN) Ukraine reported on Monday that at least 30 people were due to a series of by Russia across multiple regions, including the northeastern Kharkiv region near the Russian border. Kharkiv Governor Oleh Synyehubov stated that 23 individuals were hurt in a morning rocket attack on the central part of Kharkiv, with missiles reportedly fired from an S-400 missile system. Preliminary reports indicated that 14 of the injured are hospitalized, and over 40 houses were damaged in the assault.



In the southwestern city of Odesa, Governor Oleh Kiper confirmed that a missile strike targeted civilian infrastructure, damaging residential buildings and two educational institutions. Six people were reported injured in the attack, including a woman in serious condition.



Meanwhile, in Zaporizhzhia, Governor Ivan Fedorov reported that a child was injured due to an overnight drone strike in the Zavodskyi district, which also damaged a residential area. Several industrial facilities in Zaporizhzhia were also hit, and investigations are ongoing. Fedorov added that Russia had launched nearly 150 strike drones, aerial bombs, and missiles across more than ten regions of Ukraine since the previous evening.



Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy commented that efforts are ongoing to intercept additional aerial targets, and emphasized the need for further support from Ukraine’s partners to stop these attacks.

MENAFN26112024000045015839ID1108926600