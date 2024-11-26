Iran’s economy minister appoints Foroud Asgari as new IRICA chief

(MENAFN) Iran's Finance and Economic Affairs Minister Abdolnaser Hemmati appointed Foroud Asgari as the new head of the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA), as reported by IRIB. This change comes with the replacement of Mohammad Rezvani-Far, who had been leading the administration since December 2022.



Asgari's appointment aims to enhance the efficiency of the customs system, with a focus on developing and empowering customs human resources. By strengthening the workforce, the new head hopes to improve overall operations and service delivery within the system.



Another key priority for Asgari is expanding Iran’s relationships with international organizations. This includes strengthening regional cooperation, which is seen as crucial for improving trade facilitation and economic partnerships in the region.



In addition to his focus on human resources and international relations, Asgari plans to introduce new methods to encourage greater private sector involvement in the development of customs infrastructure. These initiatives are expected to drive modernization and improve the functioning of customs operations across the country.

