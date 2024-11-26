This Is How Whatsapp Hackers Try To Scam You (Video)
Nov 26 (NewsWire) – Sri Lanka is currently facing a surge in financial frauds being committed via the hacking of social media platform, WhatsApp.
The financial fraud is being carried out by sending various online links requesting One-Time Passwords (OTP), bank account or credit/ debit card details.
Once the sent LINK is clicked, the fraudsters hack into the victim's WhatsApp account, utilizing it to defraud money from the victim's contacts.
The public has been urged to remain vigilant of such scams and refrain from sharing their personal details, including OTPs, bank accounts and card details.
