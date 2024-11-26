This Is How Whatsapp Hackers Try To Scam You (Video)

(MENAFN- NewsIn Asia) Nov 26 (NewsWire) – Sri Lanka is currently facing a surge in frauds being committed via the hacking of social platform, WhatsApp.

The financial fraud is being carried out by sending various links requesting One-Time Passwords (OTP), account or credit/ debit card details.

Once the sent is clicked, the fraudsters hack into the victim's WhatsApp account, utilizing it to defraud money from the victim's contacts.

The public has been urged to remain vigilant of such scams and refrain from sharing their personal details, including OTPs, bank accounts and card details.