عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
This Is How Whatsapp Hackers Try To Scam You (Video)

This Is How Whatsapp Hackers Try To Scam You (Video)


11/26/2024 4:23:03 AM

(MENAFN- NewsIn Asia) Nov 26 (NewsWire) – Sri Lanka is currently facing a surge in financial frauds being committed via the hacking of social media platform, WhatsApp.

The financial fraud is being carried out by sending various online links requesting One-Time Passwords (OTP), bank account or credit/ debit card details.

Once the sent LINK is clicked, the fraudsters hack into the victim's WhatsApp account, utilizing it to defraud money from the victim's contacts.

ADVERTISEMENT

The public has been urged to remain vigilant of such scams and refrain from sharing their personal details, including OTPs, bank accounts and card details.

MENAFN26112024000191011043ID1108926658


NewsIn Asia

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search