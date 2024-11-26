Iran’s ports export, import over 150M tons of goods in 8 months

(MENAFN) According to the latest data from the Iranian Ports and Maritime Organization (PMO), a total of 155,429,115 tons of goods were handled at the country's ports during the first eight months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 20 - November 21). The cargo included more than 18.299 million tons of oil products and over 34.835 million tons of non-oil goods unloaded at the ports. The loading operations involved 52.67 million tons of oil products and 49.62 million tons of non-oil goods.



In total, the combined figure for oil and non-oil goods loaded and unloaded at Iranian ports during the period reached more than 155 million tons. The container sector also showed growth, with a total of 2,098,715 TEUs handled, marking a 17 percent increase compared to the same period last year, when 1,795,300 TEUs were processed.



Despite the challenges posed by U.S. unilateral sanctions, Iran’s ports continue to play a vital role in the country's trade and economic resilience. To support this strategic sector, the Iranian government has prioritized the development and expansion of port infrastructure, recognizing the importance of ports in facilitating exports and imports, particularly basic commodities.



The government has launched several projects to enhance port capabilities and attract investment. Additionally, the Ports and Maritime Organization has set ambitious goals, aiming to double the capacity of Iranian ports within the next five years. This commitment underscores the critical role of ports in Iran’s economic future, particularly in the face of ongoing external pressures.

