Iran, Belarus talk over deeper mining machinery collaboration

(MENAFN) Deputy Head of the Iran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines, and Agriculture (ICCIMA), Mohammad Reza Bahraman, has highlighted the significant potential for collaboration between Iran and Belarus in the mining machinery sector. This statement was made during a meeting with Dimitry Kaltsov, Belarus’ ambassador to Iran, at the 18th International Exhibition for Mines, Mining, Construction Machinery, and Related Industries and Equipment (Iran CONMINE) in Tehran. Bahraman emphasized that despite the challenges posed by sanctions, the private sector is actively seeking opportunities to address Iran’s mining machinery needs.



Bahraman, who also serves as the chairman of Iran’s House of Mines, expressed a strong desire for deeper cooperation with Belarus, given the country's prominent role as a supplier of mining machinery. He mentioned that Iran is also working to expand mining collaborations with other countries, including Saudi Arabia and Qatar, even amid the sanctions.



During the meeting, Bahraman invited Kaltsov to visit Iran’s mining sites, offering the Belarusian ambassador a firsthand experience of the country’s mining capabilities. Kaltsov responded positively, noting that despite his seven years in Iran, he had not yet explored the mining industry in such detail, expressing eagerness to see it for himself.



Kaltsov also extended an invitation for the Iran Chamber of Commerce and the House of Mines to attend the upcoming Iran-Belarus Joint Economic Commission meeting scheduled for December 14. He highlighted Belarus’ expertise in producing mining machinery and emphasized his country’s readiness to further its cooperation with Iran.

MENAFN26112024000045015839ID1108926599