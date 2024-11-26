Foreign ministers from G7 gather in Italy to talk over tensions in Middle East, Ukraine

(MENAFN) Foreign ministers from the world's seven leading industrialized nations gathered Monday in Fiuggi, central Italy, to discuss pressing global issues, with a particular focus on the Middle East and Ukraine. The Italian Presidency of the G7 outlined that key topics included the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Gaza, the situation in Lebanon, and tensions in the Red Sea. The discussions also emphasized the need for a credible path to peace and security in the region, particularly through the concept of "two peoples, two states."



The war in Ukraine was another major issue on the agenda, with the G7 ministers reaffirming their commitment to providing full military, political, economic, and financial support to Ukraine. This meeting highlights the continuing global concern over the conflict and its broader implications for international stability.



In addition to the G7 discussions, the 10th edition of the MED Mediterranean Dialogues Conference also opened in Rome. The event, organized by Italy’s Foreign Ministry and the Italian Institute for International Political Studies (ISPI), brought together high-level representatives from across the Mediterranean region. Notable attendees included officials from the Arab League, Libya, Lebanon, India, Mauritania, Yemen, and the UN, with the aim of fostering dialogue on regional and global challenges.



The conference serves as a platform for international collaboration, bringing together key political figures and experts to address the complex issues facing the Mediterranean and its surrounding regions.

