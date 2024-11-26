China says ‘no one will win trade war’ after Trump’s pledge to raise tariffs on exports to US

(MENAFN) China issued a warning on Tuesday, stating that "no one will win a trade war" after US President-elect Donald pledged to raise tariffs on Chinese exports to the United States. Trump has expressed concerns about China's handling of drug smuggling into the US and believes that punitive tariffs would address the issue.



Liu Bingyu, a spokesman for the Chinese embassy in Washington, responded to Trump's statement, emphasizing that China views economic and trade cooperation with the United States as mutually beneficial. He further expressed that both nations stand to gain from collaboration rather than conflict.



This exchange reflects the ongoing tensions between the two global economic powers, with trade being a central point of contention. Trump has long criticized China for its trade practices, particularly its trade surplus with the United States, which he argues harms American industries.



Despite these disagreements, both countries have historically benefited from their economic ties. As the world's two largest economies, China and the United States have extensive trade relationships that influence global markets, and any disruption could have far-reaching consequences for both nations and the world economy.

MENAFN26112024000045015839ID1108926244