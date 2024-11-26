Nvidia unveils AI model to create, modify music, audio for industries

(MENAFN) Nvidia has unveiled a new artificial intelligence model called Fugato, designed to create and modify music and for industries such as music, film, and video game production. The can generate new sounds or alter existing ones based on text descriptions, showcasing Nvidia's capabilities as a leading supplier of chips and software for AI systems. However, the company stated that it has no immediate plans to release Fugato, according to Reuters.



Fugato joins a growing list of AI technologies, including those from startups like Runway and larger companies such as Meta Platforms, which focus on generating audio or video from text prompts. Nvidia's technology stands out by not only creating new content but also transforming existing sounds. For example, it can take a melody played on a piano and convert it into a vocal performance or alter spoken words to change accents and expressions.



The technology reflects a broader evolution in sound creation. “If you think about synthetic sounds over the last 50 years, music sounds different now because of computers and synthesizers,” said Brian Catanzaro, Nvidia’s vice president of applied learning research. He emphasized that generative AI will bring transformative capabilities to music, video games, and content creation for everyday users, offering unprecedented tools for creative expression.



Despite its potential, the relationship between AI and the entertainment industry remains complicated. Companies like OpenAI are negotiating with Hollywood studios over AI's role in entertainment, sparking debates about intellectual property and artistic rights. This tension was highlighted when Hollywood actress Scarlett Johansson accused OpenAI of replicating her voice, underlining concerns about AI's ethical and legal boundaries in creative industries.

