Qatar Sand Drag's Thrilling Second Round Concludes

Doha: The second round of the Qatar Sand Drag Competition concluded following two days of thrilling action with competitors bettering their performances at Qatar Racing Club's (QRC) track on Sealine's sandy shores.

The event was held under the patronage of QRC Chairman H E Khalid bin Hamad Al Thani.

The event, held over two full days, featured intense competitions and thrilling battles, with most records from the first round being shattered.

The first day, dedicated to Bikes and Polaris vehicle, saw Waleed Al Sharshani secure first place in the motocross category after defeating last round's champion, Khalid Al Mohannadi, who settled for second place this time. The third spot went to the previous round's runner-up, Abdulrahman Al Nasr.

In the ATV category, which was divided into three classes, Khalid Karam claimed the modified class title, while Fahad Dashti and Ali Bousakhar finished second and third, respectively. In the pro-modified class, Mohammed Al Mazmi secured first place, with Saleh Al Amer and Abdullah Al Mazmi taking second and third, respectively. Al Mazmi returned to claim his second title of this round by achieving the best time in the Open Class, with Majid Al Daihani finishing in second place and Mishal Al Fahad securing third.

In the UTV category, first-round runner-up Abdullah Al Sulaiti clinched the Modified Class title, leaving second place to the previous round's champion, Hassan Ali Kareem, while Abdulrahman Al Mansouri finished third. In the Pro-Modified Class, Mehanna Al Naimi stepped onto the top podium for the second consecutive round, leaving the second and third steps to Eid Al Mohannadi and Hassan Ali Kareem, respectively. The most competitive Unlimited Class of the UTV category saw a repeat of the first-round podium. Yaqoub Al Alawi achieved his second consecutive victory, with Ahmed Bazkeer in second place and Ibrahim Al Darmaki in third, mirroring the previous results. In the Polaris category for children, Hammoud Al Sulaiti took first place, while Khalid Al Mohannadi and Youssef Agha claimed second and third, respectively.

Car and buggy battles reach peak

On the second day, the intensity soared with the presence of the most powerful engines. The action began with the Buggy categories, where the Spring Suspension class title was claimed by Abdullah Al Sulaiti, who recorded the best time. Mohammed Al Sulaiti took second place, and Ali Hassan finished third. Abdullah Al Sulaiti returned to the podium in the Airbag Suspension class, this time in second place, behind Mehanna Al Naimi, who secured his second consecutive title in this category. Abdulrahman Al Naimi finished third.

In the 6-cylinder car competitions, the Nitrous Class title went to Muzahim Al Kaabi, who achieved his second consecutive victory. Faisal Al Balushi and Sultan Al Naimi finished second and third, respectively. The Turbocharged Cars category was divided into two sections. In the class for cars with original bodywork, Khalid Al Habsi emerged victorious, ahead of Fahad Al Jassem and Abdulrahman Al Assafi, who took second and third places, respectively. Al Habsi secured his second title of the round in the Modified Bodywork class, while Mehanna Al Naimi and Jabr Al Zaabi finished second and third.

In the 8-cylinder car competitions, the category was divided into two classes: Nitrous and Turbo. Khalid Al Habsi claimed the Nitrous title, securing his third victory of the round, while Issa Musharbak finished second.

In the Turbo class, Ibrahim Al Shunaifi took the win, outpacing Omar Al Yahya and Mishal Al Khaldi, who finished second and third, respectively. The final and most thrilling category was the Pickup Class, which witnessed intense battles. Abdulaziz Al Yahya emerged victorious, with the previous round's champion, Hashem Musaid, taking second place, and Ibrahim Al Shunaifi completing the podium in third.

At the end of each day's competitions, QRC Director H E Sheikh Jabor bin Khalid Al Thani crowned the podium winners. The third round of the Championship will take place on November 28-29.