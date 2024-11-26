Pushpa 2: The Rule Likely To Beat RRR, Jawan In The US As Movie Crosses $1.4 Million 10 Days Ahead Of The Release

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Allu Arjun's much-awaited movie, Pushpa 2: The Rule, is receiving a positive response in the US, as the movie has earned an estimated $1.4 million in the territory nearly ten days before its release, according to trade tracker Venky Box Office.

According to the Hindustan Times, the movie is already performing better than blockbuster hits like RRR and Jawan in the US. Pushpa 2: The Rule will be released in movie theatres on December 5, 2024 in multiple languages including Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, Bengali, Malayalam, etc.

“#Pushpa2TheRule USA Premiere Advance Sales🇺🇸: $1,383,949 - 900 Locations - 3420 Shows - 50008 Tickets Sold Total North America Premiere Advance Sales at $1.458M. Crossed 50K tickets sold with 10 days left which is a record. 10 Days Till Premieres! #Pushpa2,” read a post by Venky Box Office on X.



Fastest Indian movie to hit $2 million in pre-sales

Allu Arjun's movie has been released by Prathyangira Cinema in North America. The studio on Monday claimed that the movie is the fastest Indian film to hit $2 million in pre-sales for the premiere.



The movie sold around 50,000 tickets for USA Premieres in around 850 locations ten days ahead of the release of Pushpa 2 on December 5.



“Pushpa isn't just WALKING into HISTORY. He's STAMPING his RULE all over it! Fastest 50K+ Tickets Sold for USA Premieres,” read a post by studio.

The movie received tremendous response in the US since the beginning of pre-sales. The buzz around the movie increased after another trailer launched on November 17 and received a positive response from the audience. According to Sacnilk, the trade is expected to further pick up in the coming days. The industry tracker also predicted Pushpa 2 to become the biggest premiere for an Indian movie in North America.

The movie is directed by Sukumar and produced by Mythri Movie Makers in association with Sukumar Writings. The first part of the movie, Pushpa, received an overwhelming response on social media. The movie also stars Rashmika Mandana and Fahad Faasil in prominent roles.