Air India Warns UK Travelers

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor)

New Delhi: Air India has issued a advisory for traveling to and from the United Kingdom on Sunday, November 24, due to Tropical Storm Bert.

The airline has urged passengers to check their flight status before heading to the airport, as the storm is likely to disrupt flight schedules.

"#TravelAdvisory. Flights to and from the United Kingdom are likely to be impacted by tropical storm Bert. Customers flying into and out of the UK on Sunday, 24 November, are advised to check their flight status ( before heading to the airport," Air India wrote in a post on X.

Passengers are urged to visit Air India's Flight Status page for real-time updates before heading to the airport. The airline is closely monitoring the situation, and travelers are advised to prepare for potential delays or cancellations.

Tropical Storm Bert, which has been causing adverse weather conditions, may lead to delays in air traffic due to strong winds and heavy rain in parts of the UK. Airports and airlines are taking precautions to ensure passenger safety, but travelers are encouraged to stay informed and adjust their plans accordingly.

Passengers are also reminded to stay in touch with their airlines for further instructions and assistance regarding any changes to their flights.

