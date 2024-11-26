Siachen Heights, Daulat Beg Oldi In Ladakh Get Optical-Fibre Connectivity

The Siachen glacier, located at an altitude of 18,000 to 20,000 feet in the Karakoram mountain range of Ladakh, is known as the highest militarised zone in the world. stationed here face severe challenges, including frostbite and high winds.

Amid the icy heights of Siachen and DBO, the signallers of the Fire and Fury Corps braved some of the toughest weather conditions to establish optical-fibre connectivity at altitudes of above 18,000 feet, the Army said.

“For the very first time and against all odds, optical fibre cables were meticulously laid across the ruthless and unforgiving terrain to connect remote locations,” the Fire and Fury Corps of the Army said in a post on X.

Navigating treacherous crevasses and enduring bone-chilling winds, the signallers demonstrated exceptional dedication to ensure uninterrupted connectivity in these formidable conditions.

Daulat Beg Oldi is a strategically-important military base located in the Karakoram range of northern Ladakh.

