Avolta AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Avolta wins new ten-year contract, adds Manaus Airport to Brazil portfolio

25.11.2024 / 20:34 CET/CEST

Leading global experience player Avolta AG (SIX: AVOL) further extends its already significant footprint in Brazil, announcing a new ten-year contract at Manaus Airport. Avolta will operate four new stores across more than 1,000m2 of duty-free and duty-paid space at the airport, which attracts over 2.8 million annually, representing the addition of a critical new hub to Avolta's network in Brazil. As a gateway to international destinations as well as a historical city in the heart of the Brazilian Amazon forest, the stores are locally inspired and offer a strong sense of place. Travelers will be able to shop all core product categories, including perfumes & cosmetics, liquor, foods & confectionery, jewellery & watches, alongside accessories including fashion items, toys, and souvenirs. Located within the International and Domestic Departures and Arrivals Terminals, the new stores will begin trading in December, extend the company's commitment to provide an enjoyable experience for travelers, making the journey as rewarding as the destination.



Enrique Urioste, Avolta's President & CEO for LATAM commented:“We are delighted to have been awarded this new contract at Manaus Airport. Brazil has a key role in Avolta's growth in the LATAM region and, by leveraging our extensive knowledge and expertise in this region, I believe we will be able to create unique and memorable moments for our customers, taking the airport's shopping experience to a new level for the millions of passengers who visit this airport each year. We look forward to working in close partnership with VINCI to develop the retail experience at Manaus–Eduardo Gomes International Airport, as we move closer to creating a new travel experience revolution.”



David Thompson, Commercial Director for VINCI Airports in Brazil said:“We are pleased to expand the partnership between VINCI Airports and Avolta in Brazil, where we have active contracts at Salvador Bahia Airport, by bringing an innovative retail experience to Manaus Airport. With the inauguration of a new commercial offering, passengers will have access to a diverse mix of international and local products, ensuring a unique experience following the terminal's revitalization works. This collaboration reaffirms VINCI Airports commitment to offering the best shopping options, raising the airport's standards, and strengthening tourism in the region.”

