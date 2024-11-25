(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer)

Growing up Digital: A Generation with Virtual Childhood

By Misba Mehraj

Born from the brilliance of human minds, has proven to be a transformative in human evolution.

However, once the usage of becomes overly excessive, it ceases to be a source of convenience but a driver of inconvenience and dependence. The key realization lies in discerning whether technology is part of human life and created for its convenience or whether human life is part of the technological world submitted to its mastery and control.

Smartphones, technology's versatile offsprings, are considered the fastest-selling gadgets in history. A decade back or so the use of smartphones for personal use in the Valley was mainly limited to adults and children above the age of eighteen, with some exceptions for children above the age of sixteen. However, the surge of smartphones has become so significant that nowadays children in their early childhood are commonly seen using smartphones to surf the internet. The fact that remains very significant is that toddlers just at the age of five or six can navigate games, access social media sites, play music, and watch videos with ease. The issue however arises when they get completely engrossed in smartphones consuming an immense chunk of unnecessary information. Watching short videos commonly called reels and playing online video games for hours becomes a daily pursuit of their lives at a very tender age. Even before starting school, these tiny buds get heavily addicted to smartphones, spending most of their time on these devices instead of playing outdoors, connecting with nature, and experiencing real-life activities. Their childhood is potentially limited to a small screen of mobile phones which negatively affects their development. As the new generations are emerging, we are witnessing a dramatic shift- a virtual childhood where children are first introduced to smartphones and tablets, only discovering the rest of their lives afterward.



According to researchers, the excessive use of smartphones from a very early age has physical, mental, and social implications. It degrades the function of the right brain and hinders the development of the frontal lobe, primarily related to the ability to think, judge, and concentrate. One of the most prominent challenges we see in children of today's generations is the lack of self-control and frequent temper issues. These challenges are yet another negative consequence of these seemingly harmless devices. Researchers have also highlighted a phenomenon known as“popcorn brain,” where constant exposure to screens dulls the mind to real-world experiences. Studies also indicate a link between smartphone use and an increased risk of developing Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) among children.

An analysis of today's generation that we typically refer to as Gen Z shows an increasing trend of depressive behaviours and anxiety disorders. Such disorders are likely to increase manifold in coming generations like Gen Alpha because of the unhealthy lifestyles they are being introduced to from the very beginning of their lives. Now the question arises whether smartphones alone are responsible for creating such havoc or whether some responsibility lies with the guardians of these young minds.

In a child's life parenting is one of the essential stepping stones that allows one to grow and strive for a better future. The fact that remains is that children are not born with the knowledge of mobile phones but it is we who introduce these devices to them. Access to technology is not inherently wrong, especially in a world where the internet and social media are ubiquitous, and when it is clear that the coming generations will grow up with some of the most advanced technologies ever seen. The issue however lies in the timing and the manner smartphones and social media are being introduced to kids nowadays.

A common practice that is usually observed in families today is handing over mobile phones to children as soon as they throw tantrums such as refusing to eat, crying, or playing around naughtily, only to make things easier for themselves. Another increasingly common yet unfortunate trend is purchasing brand-new gadgets for newborns for a mere show off in social circles However, while committing such a blatant act we fail to realize its future implications. Once we continue with the practice of handing over mobile phones to children from a young age particularly when their minds are still developing, it sets off a pattern in their lives. These patterns foster habits and eventually lead to obsessive dependence on these devices. The impact of such unchecked access extends beyond the physical and mental health of children and also influences the moral compass of future generations.



A small act can thus initiate a ripple effect affecting many facets of an individual's life as well as broader society. Henceforth, it becomes a paramount responsibility of the parents to take utmost caution while handing down these devices to their children.

Before the age of fifteen, parents should avoid providing direct access to mobile phones, and after fifteen at least up to seventeen or eighteen years of age, controlled access must be ensured. Besides, a limit must be put on screen time of children and inculcate the habit of participating in outdoor activities. Encouraging healthy family bonding and face-to-face communication can also go a long way in ensuring a healthy lifestyle for our kids, away from the ambit of small screens. Small changes always have a bigger impact. As parents by curbing ineffective parenting methods and inculcating healthy lifestyle habits in a child's life, we can surely create a significantly positive impact on their lives.



The author is a 3rd year law student at Kashmir University. Emai:[email protected]