White House Officially Confirms: Ukraine Can Use ATACMS Missiles Against Russia

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The White House has officially acknowledged that U.S. President Joe Biden has eased restrictions on Ukraine's use of American long-range missiles to strike targets deep inside Russia.

White House National Security Communications Advisor John Kirby stated this during an briefing on Monday, according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

“[The Ukrainians] are authorized to use ATACMS for self-defense when there is an immediate necessity, and clearly, that is happening in and around Kursk,” Kirby said.

Kirby publicly confirmed that the U.S. position on this matter has changed, allowing Ukrainian forces to use ATACMS missiles to target military facilities.

At the same time, when asked about the specific use of these missiles by Ukraine, Kirby declined to comment, directing such questions to Ukrainian officials.

As reported earlier, U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin confirmed in a conversation with his Ukrainian counterpart on November 12 that the United States had relaxed conditions for using American long-range weapons against targets in Russia.