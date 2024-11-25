Three Ukrainian Universities Receive Power Generators From Partners

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Three Ukrainian universities received generators for uninterrupted operation within the framework of the Twinning initiative from the British company Cormack Consultancy Group.

The of Education and Science reported this on Telegram , Ukrinform saw.

"The first three generators have already been delivered to the Kyiv National University of Technologies and Design, Luhansk National University, and Zaporizhzhia National University," the report says.

As noted by the Ministry, the program, which aims to strengthen infrastructure and adapt facilities to crisis, covers dozens of universities throughout Ukraine.

The initiative was made possible thanks to the coordination from Cormack Consultancy Group in partnership with the Mariupol State University Restoration and Support Charitable Fund, the Mosaik Education charity, and in cooperation with the British universities Sheffield Hallam University, the University of Bath, Durham, and the University of St Andrews.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, as of late October, more than 11,800 power generators had been installed in health care facilities across Ukraine to ensure uninterrupted power supply.

Photo: MES