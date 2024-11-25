Hyderabad School Student Dies As Roti Roll Gets Stuck In Throat

(MENAFN- IANS) Hyderabad, Nov 25 (IANS) A Class 6 student of a private school here died of suffocation after a roti roll got stuck in his throat.

The tragic incident occurred at a school in Secunderabad here on Monday when Vikas Jain was eating the roti roll during lunch hour.

As the boy was gasping for breath, his classmates alerted teachers, who rushed him to a local hospital. However, he passed away before doctors could provide him with medical aid.

Vikas Jain was a student of Class 6 at the school located near Tivoli Theatre. He had brought a roti roll from home and was having lunch along with his classmates when the food got stuck in his windpipe, resulting in his death.

The incident shocked the student community.

The police shifted the body to the government-run Gandhi Hospital for an autopsy. Police have registered a case and took up further investigation.

Three similar incidents were reported in the Telugu states in recent times.

Last month, a man died after choking on a dosa in Andhra Pradesh's Kurnool district.

Venkataiah, 43, was eating Dosa at a local eatery when the food got stuck in his throat. He was rushed to a nearby hospital but he was pronounced dead on arrival due to suffocation. According to eyewitnesses, Venkataiah had consumed alcohol prior to eating the dosa, which is believed to have resulted in the tragedy.

A 37-year-old man died of asphyxiation when a piece of chicken bone got stuck in his throat in Hyderabad in June. The businessman from Shadnagar town had come to his sister's house in Saidabad area in Hyderabad. He had eaten chicken biryani after consuming liquor at restaurant-cum-bar. According to police, Sonugomula Srikhant was rushed to a hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

In a similar incident in Mahabubnagar district in January, a youth lost his life after a piece of chicken bone got stuck in his throat while having a meal. Jitendra was a labourer from Jharkhand.